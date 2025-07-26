Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $264.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.43 and a 1-year high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 85.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIO. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

