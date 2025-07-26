Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 132.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 234,898 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,312,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,524,000 after buying an additional 84,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,919,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,354,000 after buying an additional 226,592 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,029,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,204,000 after purchasing an additional 49,996 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 370,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 81,142 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

