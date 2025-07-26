Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,845,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 2,847.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,326,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,799 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,522,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,701,000 after purchasing an additional 771,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,881,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 698,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,087,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,850,000 after purchasing an additional 662,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 19.49 and a quick ratio of 19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.08. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.61% and a negative net margin of 102,092.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

