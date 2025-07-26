Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.66% of Titan Machinery worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TITN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $20.12 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $464.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $594.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.76 million.

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Northland Capmk upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

