Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,718,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,579,000 after acquiring an additional 128,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,884,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,014,000 after acquiring an additional 158,560 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,982,000 after acquiring an additional 450,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,168,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,489,000 after acquiring an additional 111,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,897,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,613,000 after acquiring an additional 530,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $9,113,931.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,784,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,735,082.08. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $111,198,218 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Down 0.0%

K opened at $79.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.