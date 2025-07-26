Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,247 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $290,604,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,268,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,747,000 after buying an additional 716,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,238,000 after buying an additional 494,828 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,277.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 425,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,513,000 after buying an additional 417,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $66,322,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $263.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.22. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

