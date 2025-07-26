Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,038 Shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 15.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 963,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 125,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Progress Software by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 789,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,156 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Progress Software Trading Up 1.7%

Progress Software stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. Progress Software Corporation has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $70.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $237.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Progress Software news, Director David Krall acquired 5,125 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,612.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 100,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,401. This represents a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,529 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $292,871.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,320.23. The trade was a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

