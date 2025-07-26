Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,578 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,578 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $154,003.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,777.74. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,060. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $140.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $145.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

