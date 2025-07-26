Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,356 Shares of Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Community Financial System during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 19.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial System during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial System during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial System during the first quarter worth $205,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Community Financial System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Community Financial System Stock Performance

Shares of Community Financial System stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. Community Financial System, Inc. has a one year low of $49.44 and a one year high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.93 million. Community Financial System had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Financial System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

Community Financial System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

