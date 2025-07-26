Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 53,954 Shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invitation Home by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,213 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Home by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,432 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Invitation Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,743,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,820,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,236 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Invitation Home Price Performance

Shares of Invitation Home stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Home had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Invitation Home news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,727.93. This represents a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

