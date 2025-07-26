Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,186 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of OFG Bancorp worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFG. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 42,335 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OFG. Wall Street Zen upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OFG Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OFG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OFG Bancorp news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,196.80. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.