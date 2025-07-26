Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 966,564 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 966,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 36,000.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 629.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 823.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on WGO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $887.99 million, a PE ratio of -53.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -230.51%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

