Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 132,341 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $675,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 16.1% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGAL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $51.77 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.1515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.