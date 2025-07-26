Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 84.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 929.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 55.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,941.90. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra Research cut FOX from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.53.

FOX Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

