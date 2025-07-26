Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

VC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $106.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Visteon stock opened at $113.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visteon has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.21.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.12 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,925.70. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.7% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

