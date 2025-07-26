Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 57,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 846,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Stock Down 0.8%

VOD stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group PLC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

