WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.40.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $109.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

