Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock Price

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $570.00 to $565.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMO. UBS Group cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $478.61 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $413.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $3,149,754,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after buying an additional 2,415,346 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after buying an additional 1,433,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,360,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,889,000 after buying an additional 858,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

