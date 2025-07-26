Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $3,647,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $64.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

In other news, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $108,942.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,974.87. The trade was a 16.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

