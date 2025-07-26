Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $241.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 133.56, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the sale, the director owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $17,383,945.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,679,111.17. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.88.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

