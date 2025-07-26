Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) and Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Critical Review

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) and Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Wynn Macau, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 1 11 0 2.92 Wynn Macau 0 1 0 0 2.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $106.98, indicating a potential upside of 16.12%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Wynn Macau.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 23.10% 60.79% 8.56% Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Wynn Macau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.5% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Wynn Macau”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.45 billion 4.89 $289.00 million $4.28 21.53 Wynn Macau $3.68 billion N/A $410.01 million N/A N/A

Wynn Macau has higher revenue and earnings than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Risk & Volatility

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wynn Macau has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Wynn Macau on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides management services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Wynn Macau



Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces. It provides poker pit games; and public entertainment attractions, consisting of rotunda show featuring a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling along with gold tree of prosperity and dragon of fortune attractions, as well as performance lake. In addition, the company is involved in the development, design, and preconstruction activities, and offers technical consultancy, administrative activities, and management and support services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Macau. Wynn Macau, Limited operates as a subsidiary of WM Cayman Holdings Limited I.

