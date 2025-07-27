15,634 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,634 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 232,174 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 167,304 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,585 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,169 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 76.83%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 107,144 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,633,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,483,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,617,442.75. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 824,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,694,826.25. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,694 shares of company stock worth $3,144,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

