159,754 Shares in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 159,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UL Solutions by 169.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 53,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UL Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UL Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the first quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in UL Solutions by 26.2% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on UL Solutions from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

In other news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,194.16. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,961 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,950. This trade represents a 17.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UL Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.02. UL Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.84 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 11.60%. UL Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

