17,320 Shares in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 55.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SK Telecom by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. New Street Research upgraded SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SK Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup cut SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.