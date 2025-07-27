19,738 Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 54.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 61,284 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14,079.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

