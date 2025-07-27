27,016 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Yukon Wealth Management Inc.

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,871,223. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.