3,917 Shares in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,701,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,583,000 after buying an additional 1,401,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BioNTech by 18,892.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,593,000 after buying an additional 694,691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $69,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 632.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 501,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 433,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,415,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,304,000 after acquiring an additional 394,434 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.05 and a 200 day moving average of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.02. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $131.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.58.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

