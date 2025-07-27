9,617 Shares in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In related news, Director Aj Teague bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.77 per share, with a total value of $26,770.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 98,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,747.43. The trade was a 1.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $217,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,039,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,634,364.06. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Northland Capmk upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SEI opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.61. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

