Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 51,169 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 51,169 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $173.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day moving average of $130.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114,800 shares of company stock valued at $760,553,003 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

