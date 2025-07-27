Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Holdings Boosted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 52.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $100,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $22.20 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

