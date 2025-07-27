Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 1,229.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,308 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.55% of Addus HomeCare worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 695.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after acquiring an additional 248,613 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $3,332,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADUS. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,540. This represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS opened at $109.43 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $136.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $337.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.52%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

