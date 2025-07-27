Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

