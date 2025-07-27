AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Position Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 211.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,404 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AECOM were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in AECOM by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

AECOM Stock Up 2.0%

ACM opened at $115.32 on Friday. AECOM has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.89 and its 200-day moving average is $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

