Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Allegiant Travel Company has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $107.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $699.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.