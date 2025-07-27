Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 1,920 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

NYSE:FNF opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

