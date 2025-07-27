Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 40,679 Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 222.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,679 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 135,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after acquiring an additional 83,969 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 161,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 327,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $139.51 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $140.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

