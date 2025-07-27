Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 46,066 Shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,066 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 77,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 69.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. First American Financial Corporation has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.34%.

First American Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

See Also

