Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 163,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.21% of Intapp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,139,000 after buying an additional 672,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intapp by 6,506.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,980,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intapp by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,701,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,077,000 after purchasing an additional 395,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intapp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intapp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $41.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -173.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.76. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Insider Activity

In other Intapp news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,299.78. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $283,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 857,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,563,212.50. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,984. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

