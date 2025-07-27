Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 909,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,880,000 after buying an additional 279,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 459,972 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,022,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after purchasing an additional 214,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,013,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 342,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 1,479,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 583,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $883.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.00 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

