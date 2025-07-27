Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 1,069,337 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 202.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,597,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069,337 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 212.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 146,542.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.46%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.