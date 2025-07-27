Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 184,573 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,573 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,809,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,722,000 after purchasing an additional 133,122 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 950,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,553,000 after purchasing an additional 171,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,540,000 after purchasing an additional 164,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 453,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE FDP opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

