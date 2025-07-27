Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 32,070 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 879.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in IDACORP by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $123.28 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.87 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.24 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

