Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 37,075 Shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,075 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of BioNTech worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,701,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,583,000 after buying an additional 1,401,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 18,892.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,593,000 after acquiring an additional 694,691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $69,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in BioNTech by 632.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 501,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 433,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in BioNTech by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,415,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,304,000 after purchasing an additional 394,434 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.58.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $131.49.

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.