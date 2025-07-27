Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Maximus were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Maximus by 70.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 67.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 114,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 32.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $572,742.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,157.90. This trade represents a 35.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.67.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.64. Maximus had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

