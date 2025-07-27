Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,246,000. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,628,000. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $313.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $313.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.