Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,794 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 121,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,171.04. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,125,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,022.94. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,724 shares of company stock worth $8,764,043. 38.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.70. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.81%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

