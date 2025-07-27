Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 0.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.7%

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.45. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.48 and a 12 month high of $102.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.74). West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFG shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

