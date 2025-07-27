Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 40.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.91. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 712.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Whirlpool had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Longbow Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Whirlpool

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.