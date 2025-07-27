Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 451.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,357 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 189,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 76,520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 442,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,264,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,451,340.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,448.28. This represents a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 target price on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

