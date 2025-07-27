Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 89.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,595 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 379.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,289.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.39%.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.